Groups team up to offer COVID-19 tests for homeless in Asheville, NC

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS ) — Appalachian Mountain Community Health Center is teaming up with Western Carolina Rescue Ministries to offer free COVID-19 testing to the community.

Testing began about two weeks ago, and organizers said they’ve already tested more than 75 individuals.

The primary goal is to offer testing to those who are homeless or may not have the resources to acquire testing elsewhere.

“This is really important, this collaboration, because we have so many individuals in need of shelter, especially on a rainy day like this. And, in order to stay with us, we are requiring a negative COVID-19 test just to ensure the safety of everybody else who is staying here,” Western Carolina Rescue Ministries Director of Development Jessica May said.

Testing will be happening from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday at Western Carolina Rescue Ministries on Patton Avenue. Results are typically given within three to five days.

