Neighbors in soon-to-be condemned trailer park begin moving out

KEITHVILLE, LA (KTBS ) — It was moving day for Ann Fisher Wednesday.

The previous week, Fisher, 84, showed 3 Investigates a pink letter from the owner of the trailer park on Old Mansfield Road, saying the water system did not meet state standards and the park was shutting down. She and her neighbors had five days from Aug. 7 to vacate the property.

“I have no place else to go,” Ann said after receiving the letter.

Since then, her daughter, Donna Pollard drove to Keithville from Arizona. In what Pollard called a “miracle moment,” she found Fisher a new lot for her trailer and a mover willing to haul it.

“I went into a mobile home park and just asked, ‘Do you have anything for sale, because we don’t know if we can move this?’ And the man said, ‘Tell me your story,’” Pollard said, nearly in tears. “I told him the story and tears welled up in his eyes and he said, ‘We’re going to make this happen. We’re supposed to help your momma.'”

Fisher’s family is paying to move her trailer, and has started a GoFundMe to help with the expense.

Multiple trailers were being prepped to move Wednesday, but others will likely be abandoned.

“It’s staying. It’s no good, so I’m going to leave it,” said Karen Wheson, who has lived in her trailer on the same lot for 38 years.

While Wheson said she found a place to live, it still won’t be home to her and her grown son.

“I get upset because I’m going to miss everybody,” Wheson said. “I’m looking in the daytime for someplace to go and I’ve got some new leads. And then at night, I’m packing.”

The neighbors said they had received an eviction notice from the constable as of Wednesday, which buys them more time to move.

Since 3 Investigates aired its first report Monday on the evictions, Bain said she has hope that things will be OK.

“There have been so many people that have come forward to help, and that’s truly and sincerely heartfelt – appreciated,” Bain said.

