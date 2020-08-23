Car crashes into Hartland Bar-B-Que, in Omaha, NE, Sunday morning

National & World

OMAHA, NE (WOWT ) — The owners of Hartland Bar-B-Que are picking up the pieces after a car slammed into the front of their restaurant near 54th Street and Radial Highway on Sunday morning.

Omaha Police responded to the restaurant at 4:11 a.m. as the call initially came in as a burglary.

When officers arrived, they saw the black sedan had crashed through the storefront and believe it set off the security alarm during the impact.

The vehicle was abandoned and none of the four occupants were located. Surveillance footage has been obtained by investigators.

The owners of the restaurant say they had just made repairs to their door after a robbery a month ago.

They are hurt because whoever did this did not stick around — now the restaurant owners have to close for at least a day to try and make repairs.

