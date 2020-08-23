Father drowns while saving 3-year-old at Long Lake in Poteau, OK

National & World

POTEAU, OK (KFSM ) — A father drowned saving his 3-year-old child at a Poteau lake Friday (Aug. 21).

According to LeFlore County Sheriff Donnie Edwards, a man and woman rented a pontoon boat on Long Lake in Poteau.

Edwards says a 3-year-old child went overboard and the father, later identified as Marlon Alexander Garcia, 45, of Van Buren, jumped in to save them. He was able to place the child back on the boat but went under and drowned.

Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene by Medical Examiner.

The LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office went onto the water to pull the family back to shore.

