Shot dog found safe in Monroe County, PA

MONROE COUNTY, PA (WNEP ) — The search for an injured dog in Monroe County has come to an end.

The pit bull was shot earlier this week in Stroud Township.

Since then, a group of volunteers from Hound Hunters of NEPA have been searching for the pup.

Officials from the Delaware Water Gap Fire Department posted on social media that the dog was found earlier Saturday.

The dog was treated for a bullet wound and is now resting at an area animal shelter.

There’s no word on if any charges will be filed against the person who allegedly shot the dog in the chest in Monroe County.

