Voluntary evacuation ordered for areas outside of Orleans levee system

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WGNO ) — With two tropical systems now aimed at the Louisiana coastline, officials with the City of New Orleans say the time to prepare is now.

Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Collin Arnold said he wants every resident of Orleans Parish to start preparing now for twin storm systems potentially impacting the city over the next few days.

Residents of low-lying areas outside of the levee system need to start thinking about evacuating, Arnold said.

“We’re going to ask for a voluntary evacuation of Lake Catherine, Venetian Isles, and Irish Bayou,” he said. “In other words, the areas outside of the levee protection of New Orleans.”

There are no signs that any area inside the levee protection system will have problems that will lead to an evacuation, Arnold said.

