Another Penn State fraternity in trouble

STATE COLLEGE, PA (WNEP) — Another fraternity at Penn State University is in trouble after a party in violation of what’s called “Penn State expectations.”

The suspended fraternity—Pi Kappa Alpha—hosted a large social gathering Friday, and that’s against the rules.

According to Penn State officials, monitors observed about 70 students there, and more than half were not residents of the house. Fraternity members wouldn’t let the monitors inside to take a look around.

The fraternity and its chapter executives are all suspended. An investigation is underway to determine the final disciplinary actions to be taken against the fraternity and its members.

The vice president for student affairs said, “Social gatherings are among the very best ways to spread the virus, and refusing to comply with college mandates will not be tolerated.”

This is the second frat suspended this month at Penn State. Phi Kappa Psi was placed on suspension for a similar incident last week.

All members of Pi Kappa Alpha had to undergo mandatory coronavirus testing.

