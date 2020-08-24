Antioch holds pop-up food drive event in Fort Smith

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

FORT SMITH, AR (KFSM) — Since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic began, many people are struggling to put food on the table with lost jobs and higher grocery store prices.

Fort Smith community members need help. Antioch Community Pantry held a pop-up food giveaway event Wednesday (Aug. 19) to bring some relief to those in need.

Nearly 800 cars lined up from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at a park to claim a food box for their families.

Those who came out received boxes of chicken products along with fruit, dairy, vegetables and milk.

Antioch says in the last few months, they’ve seen a 35% growth in the turnout because of COVID-19.

When the pandemic began, families like Ursula Motes began to struggle. Mote tells us these food boxes have really helped them over the last few months, and she is forever grateful.

“It means if I have to go to the store for something I don’t have to worry about not having enough because they’ve provided the essentials,” said Mote.

Mote says it was her third time to come out this summer.

Officers at the event and volunteers worked to keep spirits high as the community continues to see a rising number of cases.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.