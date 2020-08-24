Kevin Rome no longer president at Fisk University

National & World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Kevin D. Rome, Sr. is no longer the president at Fisk University, according to a statement released by the university on Monday afternoon.

The departure of Rome comes after he was placed on leave earlier this month. At that time, allegations surfaced from a local man stating he was drugged and threatened by Rome.

The allegations were in a restraining order against Rome where it stated he met the victim on the dating app “Grindr” in May.

According to a restraining order, the victim told police Rome and another man had allegedly done the following:

broke into his place

wrote homophobic things on the walls

stole things

tampered with the plumbing to cause sewage to destroy [his] apartment

According to the restraining order, on June 14, Rome dosed the victim with GHB “causing me to go in and out of consciousness, and invited other people over to have sex in my bed.”

On Monday afternoon, Fisk University released a statement.

“Fisk University has ended its relationship with Dr. Kevin D. Rome, Sr. The University thanks Dr. Rome for his service as president of Fisk and wishes the very best to him and his family,” the statement read.

In Rome’s absence, Provost Dr. Vann Newkirk has served as the president and the university said he will serve as Interim President at this time.

“Fisk is positioned for a wonderful future and we look forward to the years ahead,” Frank L. Sims, who is the Chair of the Fisk University Board of Trustees, said in a statement on Monday.

