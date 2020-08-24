Paddleheads bring zen to Allegiance Field with Yoga in the Ballpark

National & World

MISSOULA MISSOULA — You’ve heard of Centerfield Cinema at Allegiance Field but starting Sunday, the Paddleheads are bringing Missoulians Yoga in the Ballpark.

Due to COVID-19 canceling baseball for the Paddleheads, the organization decided to use their field for various events and using it for yoga was a no-brainer.

“We have this beautiful open space, with beautiful scenery, and it seemed to be a perfect fit,” said Taylor Rush, the director of marketing and public relations for the Paddleheads.

Rush says this event was created in hopes to bring Missoulians together.

“We’ve had over 100 people signed up for this week, and we are hoping to blow that out of the water, we have a lot space to bring a lot of zen to people in the ballpark,” said Rush.

Rush also says that they had partnered with the Red Willow Learning Center, a center dedicated to helping veterans, and are giving proceeds back to veterans in the Red Willow Learning Center’s Heroes Therapeutic Outreach Program.

“Every $5 from those tickets will go back to that program,” Rush said.

Rush says that creating these events has opened up many different ideas for events in the park for the future.

“Everything we are doing this year that we have not done before is a trial run for us, and see how we can use the ballpark in years to come, and I think Yoga in the Ballpark is definitely here to stay,” Rush said.

Rush says that because the baseball season was canceled, these community events have filled the gap of seeing fans in the stadium seats.

“We’ve been trying to see how we can use the ballpark in different ways in a really weird time. Not having baseball hurt us a lot, and not seeing smiling faces in the ballpark is really tough so using the ballpark in any way we can get people out has been really special,” Rush said.

After yoga, those who attend are being treated to mimosa’s and a light brunch.

Yoga in the Ballpark is being offered once a month until Oct. 4th.

