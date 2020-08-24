Police department warns public of Facebook Marketplace scam

National & World

FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA (WPMT) — The Waynesboro Police Department is warning the public of a scam on Facebook Marketplace involving a property that placed for rent.

The person who has this listing is asking for personal information to be sent via email and asking for money to be sent to them electronically, according to police.

Authorities say if you see this ad on social media, please report it. If this happens to you, do not give any information out, cash or write any suspicious checks or send money of your own.

Police also say please be aware of the scam tactics when there is a requesting of iTunes cards, Google Play cards and other gift cards and also, winning an excessive amount of money through emails, letters and text messages.

