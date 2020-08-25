30 wolves relocated to enclosures built for Tiger King’s Joe Exotic due to Colorado wildfires

National & World

KEENSBURG, CO (KDVR) — The W.O.L.F Sanctuary had to evacuate 30 wolves over the weekend after staff say two wildfires in the area started to burn a little too close for comfort.

Staff and volunteers were able to relocate all of the wolves to the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg for the time being.

“They were wonderful to help us out in this situation—not only helping us with the evacuation process, but they also did all of this work getting these temporary habits set up in place,” said Michelle Proulx, Director of Animal Care and Educational Programs at the W.O.L.F Sanctuary.

The Wild Animal Sanctuary built the enclosures several years ago to house 39 tigers they rescued from Joe Exotic, who was featured in the Netflix series “Tiger King.”

“These are permanent structures that we can use a crane-type device and move them in and out of habitats,” explained Wild Animal Sanctuary Director of Public Relations Kent Drotar.

It has been a bit of an adjustment for the wolves, which are used to a 1/4-1/2 acre habitats at the W.O.L.F Sanctuary.

“This environment—it may not look like it, but it aides significantly in our ability to keep these animals relaxed and calm, and help improve their life during this time of transition,” said Proulx.

She says staff had been monitoring the nearby Cameron Peak Fire.

Soon after the Lewstone Fire sparked, though, they felt the wildfires were too big of a threat.

“We decided it would be safer to evacuate our animals and just be thankful if the fire doesn’t get to us, than continue waiting, and end up in a situation that was less than ideal,” Proulx explained.

Some of the wolves on site experienced this back in 2012, during the High Park Fire, when staff had to relocate all of the animals to the Animal Sanctuary.

“It started about four miles away, and grew very rapidly. It had basically traveled all the way to our facility in a 12-hour period. We were only able to get 11 of our animals out the first day, and two the next day.” shared Proulx.

They were not able to return to the sanctuary until five days later to evacuate the remaining 15 wolves.

“There was flames on the property. There were flames in a few of the habitats. So it was extremely dramatic and traumatic,” said Proulx.

“We might have been a little overcautious. But certainly with these guys, when you’re talking about saving lives, it’s better to be overcautious than ‘’undercautious’. We’re very grateful we could get them out of here early,” she added.

Staff from Wild Animal Sanctuary were quick to jump in Sunday and help their neighbor to the North.

“We make our living rescuing animals in need and caring for them. We also have a quite a few wolves on our own sanctuary. We’re very familiar with wolves, we know the special needs that they have,” said Drotar.

“Our concern at the end of the day is that these beautiful animals are safe, well cared for, and that they’ll be safe until they’re returned to their home,” he added.

The wolves had different reactions to our camera being on site—some paced back and forth, while other laid down, out of site.

Proulx says their reaction to their new location has not been out of the ordinary.

“You’ll see there might be some stress from being transitioned into a new location, being put into a different environment. And anyone would feel that stress,” said Proulx.

FOX31 filmed from a distance and had a staff member get closer video and pictures of the wolves with a GoPro in an effort not to agitate them.

Proulx says for now, a smaller enclosure is beneficial for their health.

“It’s always really good to have smaller habitat when you’re working with transition. If we were to bring them here and put them into a 5 acre habitat, we would never see them again. It would be difficult to try and monitor them, and make sure they’re healthy, and make sure we’re not seeing any issues from smoke inhalation or anything along those lines,” she explained.

“It may be a little stressful on their mind at first, but it’s really good for us to be able to monitor their health, and make sure these animals are staying safe and healthy,” she added.

Proulx says the enclosure is not ideal but necessary in the short-term.

“They may look small. It might look like it’s dusty or has lack of shade. But the important thing to take away is that these are temporary enclosures. These are necessary for these animals to survive.”

W.O.L.F Sanctuary is holding a virtual fundraiser this coming weekend.

