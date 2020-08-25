Classes resume at all ten University of Hawai’i campuses

National & World

Hawaii, USA (KITV) — It was back to class for students at all ten University of Hawaii campuses on Monday.

Most of the classes are being taught online, but KITV4’s cameras caught a handful of students making their way to in-person courses like science labs.

“I’m just happy that they’re keeping everybody safe, I think everything is really important that they put in place so far, so I hope everybody follows quarantine,” UH Sophomore Rachel Payan said.

Out of state students are still required to quarantine for 14 days, but they are allowed to be on campus to go to class and school activities.

