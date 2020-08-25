First day of classes at Susquehanna University

National & World

SELINSGROVE, PA (WNEP) — There was a feeling of excitement at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove as students started their first day of classes.

“All of us seniors are just very happy to be back. We’re still complying with the guidelines and everything and still enjoying our last year at Susquehanna even though it is a little bit different than all of our other years,” Carter Anstine said.

Susquehanna University started the fall semester with zero COVID-19 cases on campus. As many college campuses across the country are seeing spikes, officials here believe students will be smart.

“What we’re trying to do is create this idea of a shared responsibility, we’re all in this together. Our student leaders have all helped us with that. They’re setting the stage so that others can help participate in keeping everyone safe together,” Susan Lantz said.

“I think just everyone keeping themselves accountable and making sure we’re all following the guidelines that we signed and that we would do so that so could stay on campus,” Amanda McLaughlin said.

Susquehanna has many safety precautions in place, such as a phased opening. Freshmen and upperclassmen student leaders are the only students on campus right now.

“Our seniors will start classes online and then come to campus in two weeks. Our sophomores and juniors will come two weeks after that,” Lantz said.

Circles were painted on the lawn to promote social distancing. Students are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and do their work outside.

So far, Susquehanna University has sent one student home for being in violation of the Community Health Agreement.

To help students apart, the university has set up seven tents, including this large one, which can fit four classrooms at once. There are also more than 11,000 signs throughout campus reminding students to wear a mask and social distance.

