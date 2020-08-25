Sec. of Education Betsy DeVos to tour Forsyth Central High Tuesday

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

CUMMING, GA (WGCL) — United States Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos will visit Forsyth Central High School Tuesday afternoon to see how the school opened up during the pandemic.

DeVos is expected to be joined by state and local officials, education leaders, along with parents and students during her visit. Forsyth has offered parents a choice of in-person learning, complete virtual learning, or a combination of the two.

The school system said over two weeks of school, there have been 30 positive COVID-19 cases out of 55,600 face-to-face and virtual students. Overall, Forsyth County Schools reported 1.6 percent of the total student population was in quarantine related to COVID-19.

DeVos has been leading the charge to open all schools in all areas with in-person learning, despite COVID-19 outbreaks. She made headlines Monday when a federal judge halted a rule that would have ordered states to give private schools a bigger share of federal coronavirus relief aid than Congress intended, the Washington Post reported.

The Education Secretary also wasn’t included in the list of speakers at the Republican National Convention, despite President Donald Trump’s recent push for more school choice.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.