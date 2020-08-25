Teen brothers killed in shooting outside Walmart

National & World

Lakewood, CO (KCNC) — Two teen brothers were killed a shooting Sunday night in the parking lot of a Walmart in Lakewood. Police identified the victims as 18-year-old Damian Wikoff and 17-year-old Dillon Wikoff. Investigators are asking for help identifying the shooter.

The brothers were shot at 7455 West Colfax Avenue, close to Wadsworth Boulevard, around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals where they ultimately died from their injuries.

Police said the shooter left the scene right after the shooting.

“There is currently no suspect or suspect vehicle description,” police said.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call the Lakewood Police tip line at 303-763-6800.

