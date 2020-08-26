Gov. Kemp extends ‘State of Emergency’ order through Sept. 21

National & World

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL) — A day before protesters flocked to the streets of Downtown Atlanta demanding justice for a Wisconsin man shot several times by police, Governor Brian Kemp renewed a State of Emergency Executive Order.

The order, first issued July 6 in response to a violent and deadly 4th of July weekend in Atlanta, will now expire September 21 at 11:59 p.m.

“In consultation with public safety officials, community leaders, and emergency preparedness officials, I have determined that the following actions are necessary and appropriate to protect public peace and provide for the safety and welfare of Georgia’s citizens, visitors, and property.”

The order specifically renews the Georgia Department of Defense troops authority to arrest and exercise powers to protect citizens as well as property.

