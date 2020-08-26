Local tutor helps fill in gaps for families as Escondido district students return to class

National & World

ESCONDIDO, CA (KSWB) — A recent college graduate, whose own on-campus experience was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, has begun tutoring Escondido Union School District students as the district returned to classes full-time on Tuesday.

While she hunts for a job, Emily LaBlond of Escondido said she decided to offer up her expertise to students and families for tutoring.

She quickly found herself flooded with interest.

“A lot of the stuff really needs to be done in person, so that’s kind of why I’m helping fill in the gap for a lot of these families,” LaBlond said.

The first day back for Escondido Union School District students came with share of hiccups as people attempted to connect to the internet. A district official said that some of its more than 14,000 students and some teachers experienced “intermittent connectivity issues,” requiring some troubleshooting.

Connectivity issues were sorted out by about 1 p.m., according to the district.

But Even as students sort out technology difficulties, they’re also adjusting to learning exclusively online in sessions modified due to the pandemic. Although she excels in math — her major at Westminster College — many families also are just looking for some support during their child’s distance learning day, LaBlond said.

She plans to offer a mix of tutoring and support while families navigate their students learning virtually.

“(They’ll say) ‘I want you to help all my kids at once’ and ‘I want you to help them stay on task’ — not necessarily teach them as much, but help make sure they are on topic and learning,” she said.

