Penn State students express worries over gatherings

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

STATE COLLEGE, PA (WNEP) — So far, Penn State University has tested more than 17,000 students and only 148 students have tested positive for COVID-19. However, some large gatherings over the past week have caused some students to raise concerns.

This week is the first week of classes at Penn State and the university is already receiving backlash from students. Zach McKay, University Park Undergraduate Association President, says classes should have been done remotely.

“I think it comes down to the fact that this is a virus that we don’t have all the information on and so it is almost worth asking, ‘Why test it on students?'” McKay said.

Penn State is requiring students to wear masks and stay 6 feet apart inside academic buildings, but McKay says that won’t stop students from hosting parties off-campus.

“The sort of social experience that Penn State has come to expect is on ingrained, not only in human nature but in the brand of Penn State that it can’t change in just over one summer’s term, so it is almost unfair to blame students for trying to at least experience that.”

Before classes even began, the university suspended two fraternities. Officials said both Pi Kappa Alpha and Phi Kappa Psi had large gatherings where students were not wearing masks.

Another instance of a large gathering without masks is said to have occurred last week in East Halls on campus. Video shows a large group of freshmen not abiding to rules the college set forth for this semester.

“Those students put their own personal pleasure and seeking of that Penn State experience before the health and safety of students, and they in no way represent the entirety of the student body.”

Taya Etters is a senior at the university and worries that large gatherings may put an end to her last year on campus.

“I’ve already thought about it plenty of times,” Etters said. “I have kind of figured that in the next week or two that we will probably end up going to online classes, and yeah, I am really concerned because I have already built myself up that my senior year is no longer.”

Newswatch 16 also spoke with an anonymous residence assistant at the university. This individual claimed that many RAs living in dorms have left their position because they believe the university has not done enough to ensure their safety. The resident assistant issued this statement.

“We are being forced to ask the question of where you draw the line between trying to help your residents and support your staff versus keeping yourself alive and safe. That’s not a decision Penn State should be expecting any of their students to make.”

According to a university spokesperson, a number of students opted out of residence life before school started. Currently, a few dorm floors are not occupied with a resident assistant.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.