Susquenita School District on shut down after positive COVID-19 cases

PERRY COUNTY, PA (WPMT) — The Susquenita School District is on shut down for the next three days after confirmed positive COVID-19 tests were detected within the district.

According to a letter to families from Superintendent Kent Smith, the District will be closed for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week in accordance with Department of Health closing guidelines.

During that time, Smith says the district will do a deep clean, and face-to-face instruction will begin again on Monday, August 31.

Students who attend Cumberland Perry Area Vocational Technical School are still able to attend as scheduled, beginning Wednesday, August 26.

You can read the full letter to Susquenita School District Families below:

Dear Susquenita Families,

Due to COVID-19 related issues (confirmed positive cases) the District will be on shut down for the next three days in accordance with DOH closing guidelines and additional details surrounding the current situation we are facing. The District will do a deep clean during this time. We will open for Face to Face instruction again on Monday, August 31st. As I’ve always promised, STUDENT and STAFF SAFETY FIRST!

CPAVTS: Tomorrow is the first day for Cumberland Perry Area Vocational Technical School. Students A-L are still able to attend CPAVTS as scheduled. Transportation to CPAVT will be available at the front of SHS at the normal time. Students may not enter SHS but can catch the CPAVTS bus from campus at 11:40. Busses will also pick CPAVTS students at the Clock Tower Marysville location at 11:50. Obviously, students who are able to drive to CPAVTS may still do so. Coming home, busses will make a stop at SHS and then take the remainder of the students directly to their homes.

The DOH has contact information and will follow up with calls to individual households if there is any reason to believe that contact exposure has occurred.

Please know that though we’ve planned for just such a situation it is disheartening that we are having to move in this direction on what is only our second day of school. That said, I hope and pray that we are able to resume school on Monday.

