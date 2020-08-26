UO will shift to mostly remote, online learning for fall term due to ongoing spread of COVID-19

National & World

EUGENE, OR (KPTV) — Due to the continuing spread of COVID-19, University of Oregon President Michael H. Schill announced that the fall term will shift to primarily remote and online learning.

The decision to move to primarily online learning is similar to the decisions of other state school districts and universities.

In a video to students and faculty, Schill described the decision as “difficult but prudent.”

“Much has changed in the months since the UO announced our intention to try to offer an in-person curriculum this fall,” Schill said. “We have learned valuable lessons from other states, communities and institutions of higher education about what works and, more importantly, what does not work as it relates to managing the spread of the coronavirus.”

“We have also listened to you, the members of the UO community,” he added. “We have heard your hopes and concerns.”

With “robust testing, contact tracing, and isolation and quarantine programs already in place,” the university says it will welcome first-year students who choose of need to live in campus residence halls.

All students living on campus will be required to be tested for COVID-19 at move-in, again five to seven days later, and periodically throughout the term, according to the university.

In limited circumstances, such as some labs, studio experiences and other small classes, the university will provide in-person instruction in accordance with health and safety guidelines.

The university says it has a goal to return to predominantly in-person instruction for the beginning of the winter term by expanding testing throughout the fall.

More information and details about fall term plans, including testing and move-in protocols for first-year students, will be released at a later date, according to the university.

A virtual town hall for students will be held on Sept. 3.

