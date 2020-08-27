Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover has been arrested on drug charges

National & World

Jamarcus Glover, Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, has been arrested on drug charges, according to Louisville Metro Department of Corrections records and his attorney.

Glover was booked on Thursday on a number of drug-related charges, including complicity possession of a controlled substance for cocaine and heroin, complicity trafficking in marijuana, complicity tampering with physical evidence and complicity to trafficking cocaine, records show. He’s being held on bond of $50,000.

Glover was a focus in a narcotics probe by Louisville, Kentucky, police that eventually led officers to Taylor’s home in the early morning hours of March 13. There, police executed a “no-knock” warrant and returned gunfire after Taylor’s current boyfriend fired a warning shot because he thought they were intruders.

No drugs were found in the apartment, but Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman and EMT, was fatally shot. Like the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, her death has fueled ongoing nationwide conversations over racial injustice and police brutality.

Glover was arrested the night Taylor was killed but released on bail. His arrest Thursday stemmed from his failure to pay bail on separate drug offenses last month, according to Jeff Cook, a spokesman for the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

An attorney for Glover confirmed to CNN his client had been arrested Thursday morning but declined further comment. An attorney for Taylor’s family also declined to comment on Glover’s arrest.

Glover and Taylor had a past relationship. But Glover was not Taylor’s boyfriend at the time of her death, and he was not at her apartment that fateful morning.

A CNN investigation found that detectives had linked Taylor’s home to Glover, who was suspected of supplying a local drug house. Police said Glover had recently used Taylor’s residence as his “current home address,” according to an affidavit for a search warrant. The detective who wrote the affidavit said he saw Glover walk into Taylor’s apartment in mid-January and leave with a package before going to a “known drug house.”

Taylor’s apartment on Louisville’s South End was one of five locations police obtained search warrants for as part of the investigation.

One officer later told investigators he believed Taylor was alone. But in fact, she was asleep beside her current boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. Walker told investigators he heard banging at the door and assumed it was Glover. Walker grabbed his gun, which was legally owned, per his attorney.

The two got dressed and made their toward the front door when it flew off the hinges. Walker fired a shot. That’s when police returned fire.

Meantime, Glover was arrested across town, the CNN investigation found.

Taylor’s sister, Ju’Niyah Palmer previously told CNN that Taylor, an EMT, was not involved in Glover’s alleged drug operation and had forbade him from bringing that aspect of his life into her personal life.

“You cannot come up in my house with any drugs,” she quoted her sister as telling Glover. “My sister live(s) here and I can’t jeopardize her getting hurt because of what you do.”