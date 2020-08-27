Couple charged with murder of 83-year-old woman

National & World

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL) — Dozens showed up on Wednesday to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office for an announcement they’ve prayed for months.

“We’ve all had trouble sleeping,” Cyndy Orney told CBS46 News. “I keep wanting to wake up and say, oh this was just a nightmare. I still can’t believe that somebody could’ve done something like this to her.”

Orney’s dear friend, 83-year-old Barbara Gibson, was found shot to death in her own home on May 9th.

“Ben Craven and I are the ones that went in and found her, that made it even harder you know,” Orney said.

After just over 4 months investigating the case, Carroll County Sheriff Terry Langley announced 37-year-old Andrew James Conard and 29-year-old Amanda Rae Sherry are now behind bars charged with Gibson’s murder.

“The motive was robbery,” Sheriff Langley explained.

Langley said the couple staked out Gibson’s home for several days before the robbery. Since being arrested one of the suspects has detailed the crime to investigators, but they say they are still unsure why the couple decided to kill Gibson.

“I’m just glad we found them before the community found them,” Sheriff Langley told CBS46 News.

Langley added the couple will have their first appearances in court Thursday at 1 p.m.

