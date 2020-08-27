Disney guest accused of threatening guard over masks

National & World

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Deputies say a 35-year-old man hit a security guard in the head and threatened to kill him at Epcot theme park when he was asked to follow Disney World’s mask rules.

An Orange County Sheriff’s arrest report says Enrico Toro was arrested Aug. 14 on misdemeanor battery charges. the report says Toro and his family arrived at security without proper masks.

They went back to their car and returned to security, but one child still had a mask that didn’t fit Disney’s rules.

Toro is accused of striking an Epcot security officer and threatening to kill him over improper face coverings. The report says as the guard was about to call his supervisor when “the male struck him with an open hand across his head.”

“We expect guests to treat our cast members with courtesy and respect, and while the vast majority of guests have adapted to our new measures, this unfortunate case required law enforcement,” A Disney spokesperson said.

