‘Help us find justice for Zykier’: Family of baby boy shot, killed asks for witnesses to come forward

Pittsburgh, PA (KDKA) — The family of a 1-year-old shot and killed in Spring Hill is asking for witnesses to come forward so they can get justice for the baby boy.

The family’s spokesperson gave KDKA a statement Wednesday: “The family of Zykier Young appreciates the outpouring of support from the community. Words cannot explain our grief at this moment.

“Please, if anyone has information regarding the shooting, contact either our family or the police. We will be sure to respect the anonymity of anyone willing to come forward with information. Please help us find Justice for Zykier.”

Police say the 1-year-old was sleeping when he was caught in the crossfire of a shootout, with a bullet going through a window and two walls before striking him.

Officers arrived to the Three Rivers Manor apartment complex on Rhine Place just after 6 p.m. Monday and found Zykier with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers drove him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials are asking for the public’s help in solving this murder. There were multiple witnesses, officials say, and they’re calling for people to come forward.

“These shooters are going to be identified and they are going to be held accountable for what they did,” Major Crimes Commander Vic Joseph said Tuesday.

