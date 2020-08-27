Man beat to death inside his own garage, neighbor’s home searched by deputies

National & World

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR/KAUT) — Deputies say a 35-year-old Pottawatomie County man was murdered inside his garage while home alone.

Medical professionals found the man lifeless with severe trauma to his head.

No arrests have been made in the case, but investigators have “people of interest.”

“We could tell right away that we have a homicide on our hands,” Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth said.

A call into the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office to check up on 35-year-old Wes Langley at his home near Brangus Road and Limestone Drive quickly turned into an investigation into a brutal murder.

“We saw quite a bit of blood splatter and blood on the floor,” Sheriff Booth said.

PCSO officials say Langley was found dead inside his garage, allegedly beat to death with his own workout weight.

“The damage from the weight matches the victim’s injuries,” Booth said. “You don’t just fall and have those type of injuries.”

Deputies tell KFOR Langely’s head was “severely bruised” and there was “bleeding to his brain.”

The medical examiner says his body had been lying there for hours and was one of the worse cases they’ve ever seen.

Booth says the crime could be personal.

PCSO searched a neighbor’s home over the weekend, but they aren’t releasing what they found inside.

Sheriff Booth says Langley and this specific neighbor had previous arguments.

Meanwhile, investigators say they still are left with a load of questions and are following several leads.

“This investigation has broadened a little bit more than we anticipated,” Booth said.

Detectives say a burglary call came in just hours before Langley was found. Someone on the same street had their home broken into. Booth says he’s still working to see if this call is related to Langley’s murder.

