Cardinals legend on the importance of cochlear implants

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — A Cardinals legend is helping stress the importance of a device that could help millions of people hear clearly again.

Former Cardinals manager Whitey Herzog said after experiencing hearing loss he received cochlear implants.

The Washington University School of Medicine said the implants should be recommended for adults more often because they can help people hear more clearly.

Health experts said less than 10 percent of adults who could benefit from cochlear implants have them.

