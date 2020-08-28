Denver solidarity marches planned at Civic Center Park, City Park

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

DENVER, CO (KDVR) — Friday marks the 57th anniversary of the first historic March on Washington in 1963 led by Martin Luther King Jr. While that tradition is carried on every year in Washington, Denver will host a pair of marches of its own at Civic Center Park and City Park at 10 a.m.

The Civic Center Park march’s organizers posted the event on Facebook stating: “The purpose of the march was to advocate for the civil and economic rights of African Americans. It’s time we remind our leaders that the fight is not over! We will march here, in solidarity in our beautiful hometown!”

For more information on this event, check here.

Civil rights leader, Alvertis Simmons and the Simmons Foundation organized the the march at City Park beginning in front of the Martin Luther King, Jr. statue at 10 a.m.

Simmons has labeled the march as the “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks, March on Denver” and is “dedicated to the commitment to fighting for Policing and Criminal Justice.”

Mothers of victims who have died by violence will be in attendance and Simmons posted that organizations dedicated to social justice and social change will make speeches.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.