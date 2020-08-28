Flint Bishop becomes first airport in nation to deploy new technology to fight spread of COVID-19

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

MI (WNEM) — Flint Bishop International Airport is the first airport in the country to deploy a new smart technology aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The Smart Helmet is designed to detect elevated temperatures and more.

“This device is a game-changer,” Airport Director Nino Sapone said. “It has the ability to perform several functions, including detecting the temperature of multiple people at a distance of up to 21 feet with precision accuracy* The helmet is the first mobile platform of its kind, allowing our police officers the flexibility to walk the terminal building and randomly screen both incoming and outgoing passengers. We couldn’t be more pleased to be partnering with KeyBiz to spearhead the incorporation of this advanced technology in the United States.”

“Flint Bishop International Airport Police will stand alone as the first group in the country to utilize this new technology,” said Steve Lorincz, TSA’s federal security director for the Detroit field office. “The airport, along with TSA’s initiatives from our ‘Stay Healthy. Stay Secure’ Campaign, utilizing acrylic barriers and Credential Authentication Technology (CAT) units to minimize personal touch points, remain committed to the health and safety of our frontline workers and airline travelers to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.”

The airport said it will use the Smart Helmet as an additional layer of protection for passengers against COVID-19.

The helmet also has the following features to help the airport’s police officers:

Face recognition: Photographs can be uploaded to the helmet itself, allowing the officers to facially scan individuals in the airport and detect matches. This feature will be especially beneficial in the detection of wanted criminals, suspects, missing persons and the like.

License plate recognition

QR Code Detection

If a passenger has an elevated temperature above 100.4 degrees, an officer will accompany them to the ticket counter of the airline they are/were flying to determine if the passenger will be allowed to board.

For more information on the Smart Helmet, click here.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.