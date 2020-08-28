Maui Police requesting assistance regarding whereabouts of escaped prisoner from MCCC

National & World

MAUI COUNTY, HI (KITV ) — One pre-trial detainee has escaped from the Maui Community Correctional Center on Thursday night.

Preliminary reports indicate 27-year-old John Kahalehoe escaped from Dorm 2, scaled the fence and ran into a cemetery next to the facility. It happened around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday.

Staff chased him through the cemetery but lost sight of him in a construction area. Maui Police were called to assist in the search. A lockdown was ordered for Dorm 2 during the search and lifted at 8:25 p.m.

Kahalehoe is 5’6” tall and weighs 150 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. Kahalehoe is awaiting trial for Unauthorized Entry into a Motor Vehicle, Theft 2, Theft 3 Burglary 1, Promotion of a Dangerous Drug, Credit Card Forgery, and Criminal Property Damage.

Kahalehoe faces an escape charge when found.

He was last seen on Thursday at 7:03 p.m. near Waiinu Road wearing a brown shirt and orange pants.

