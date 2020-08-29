Expecting mother waits months for leaky roof repair

National & World

DEL CITY, OK (KFOR ) — Ronesha Jackson says she’s run out of options.

She’s lived in the Oakridge Apartments since late last year. The Del City complex was caught in a bit of weather back in winter.

The evidence is hard to miss at Ronesha’s.

“In February, it snowed. All that snow came,” she said. “The dripping noise, I didn’t know where it was coming from. I thought it was coming from the bathroom or my kitchen, so I came in [the living room] and looked, it was coming through the ceiling.”

There’s now a bubble ready to burst in her living room.

Ronesha says her requests for repairs have led nowhere, and every time it rains there’s more water.

“They aint’ fixing nothing,” she said. “They brought the carpet people out here, they just set a fan.”

Beneath the roof bubble, crews did remove the carpet pad, but it seems little more work was done.

Ronesha says the area beneath the carpet is now a breeding ground for mold and roaches.

According to Oakridge’s website, the complex is operated by Austin-based Eureka, but our requests for comment have not been returned.

Ronesha says she has called the office frequently, but found no results.

Her only option now is to put a bucket beneath the bubble during rainstorms.

With a baby on the way, Ronesha is hoping she won’t have to move.

In Your Corner ran into the property manager while leaving the complex. She tells KFOR her office is aware of the issues and they should be fixed soon.

