OK woman struggling with unemployment fraud

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KFOR ) — An Oklahoma woman says she is the victim of unemployment fraud.

Elenor Kovash says since day one of the pandemic, it’s been boots on the ground as she worked in a medical office.

“I’m one of those people on the front line. I work everyday, Monday through Friday, from 5 a.m. ‘til 1,” she said.

So Kovash says it was a shock when she found out someone else had been cashing an unemployment check in her name since June.

“If you need the money, do it right. Don’t make it harder for me,” she said.

Kovash says she found out after calling a medical assistance program, which won’t help cover the cost of her meds until it has proof of how much money she was supposedly taking home each week in unemployment benefits.

“I can’t get my medication filled,” said Kovash.

Kovash says she did what anyone would do and began calling the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

“I started at 9:03. I called the whole day,” she said.

That day of calling turned into another entire day of calling, but Kovash says she didn’t get anywhere.

“You don’t get a’hold of a person, you just don’t. Go do your job. You can’t even answer the phone,” she said.

Kovash says she eventually found a number in the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office, which has been assisting the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation in investigating unemployment fraud since May.

She says she was able to get through to someone, but they weren’t able to solve her fraudulent claim.

“I want to know who’s doing it. That’s your job, you figure out the fraud,” said Kovash.

KFOR reached out to the OESC, who says they are actively looking into the matter.

About two hours after KFOR interviewed Kovash, she sent a text message saying, “Someone from OESC contacted me and payments have been stopped.”

