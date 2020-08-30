Back the Blue supporters rally in Kenosha, WI, drawing attention from protesters

National & World

WDJT (WDJT ) — It has been a week since a Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake and this week President Donald Trump plans to travel to Kenosha. Supporters gathered to support law enforcement in Kenosha Sunday Aug. 30 and shared their reaction to the president’s upcoming visit.

In the same park where massive crowds gathered to hear Blake’s family speak, a Back the Blue Rally gathered peacefully, and gained a lot of thought-provoking discussions. At Civic Park, dozens of people from Kenosha say they back their police department.

“They are what stands between us and total chaos. Look at Portland, Oregon,” Peter Bora, a Back the Blue protester from Kenosha, said.

They acknowledge the video of Jacob Blake being shot seven times is shocking, but say they stand with Officer Rusten Shesky.

“I thought it looked bad for the cop, but I stood my ground and I said I back him ’cause there’s a reason he did,” Chase Leboeuf, a Back the Blue protester from Kenosha, said. “Knowing what I know now what the DOJ released that there was a knife sitting on the floorboard, I fully support it.”

The Back the Blue rally also drew some Black Lives Matter protesters looking to engage in conversation.

“I had to be the common ground of understanding like no, they’re not against you, they want you to understand they want you stop tearing up the community, but at the same time they understand that y’all want justice,” Kenosha resident Jamarcus Blaze said.

The arguments got a bit heated at times.

“I believe it’s very frustrating to anybody of color ’cause I mean the only people I know that are blue are smurfs,” Pleasant Prairie resident Kurt said. “The flag over there, I personally take as an insult because it is degregating the American flag.”

Upon learning President Trump will head to Kenosha, law enforcement supporters are happy.

“I voted for the president and I will vote again and yes come to Kenosha,” Bora said.

LeBoeuf echoed Bora’s comments.

“I think he needs to come here and see what domestic terrorism has done to this town and many other towns in this country,” he said.

However, others worry it could incite more violence and destruction.

“Nobody wants to see him or even hear him,” Blaze said.

The White House says President Trump is scheduled to come to Kenosha on Tuesday, Sept. 1 to survey the damage and to speak with law enforcement.

Kenosha County has again declared a state of Emergency Curfew for Monday, Aug. 31 and Tuesday, Sept. 1 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

