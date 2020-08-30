Chrissy Teigen asked teachers for their wishlists on Twitter and the responses poured in

National & World

Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen is giving back to teachers by fulfilling their Amazon wishlists.

Last week, she posted a photo of the room she set up for homeschooling her daughter, Luna. Teigen then asked teachers to send her their Amazon wishlists so she could help get them up and running for the year.

The wishlists are a way teachers can tell friends and family or even students specific items needed for their classrooms.

“If you are a teacher in need of supplies for the upcoming school year, please drop your amazon wishlist here, I will do as many as I can!” she said on August 23.

The replies started pouring in, including from other people posting for teachers in their lives.

Even before Covid-19, teachers often have picked up the costs when their students couldn’t afford basic supplies, and now their challenge is even greater.

Teachers all over the nation have had to adjust to virtual classes since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March. This fall, some school districts are returning to in-person classes, while others will continue with virtual classes or hybrid options.

Teigen even had to “take a break” from so many responses but wanted to keep going to make sure teachers didn’t pay out of pocket for things they need.

“Ok I’m gonna take a little break to eat my 12 inch subway meatball sub (you cannot tell me this is gross, I know, I don’t care!) but I’ll be back at it. I hate that our system failed you so much and you even need to ask for this or pay out of pocket for ANYTHING. this. country.”

At the end of the day, Teigen said, she fulfilled 50 wishlists and some other extra items and kept encouraging educators to post what they needed.

Teachers responded with how grateful they were for her help and shared pictures of the students who would directly benefit from her kindness.