Cleveland Browns players say they’ll use their platform to fight against racial injustice

Cleveland Browns players vowed Sunday to stand against racial inequality in the United States, laying out an action plan to bring positive change for the Black community.

In a Sunday statement issued on behalf of the entire franchise, Browns players said they want to use their “unique platform” to raise awareness and be part of the solution.

“We believe it is the duty of every American to peacefully stand up, speak out and address injustice, especially those resulting from racial inequities and ending in violence as in the cases of Tamir Rice, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, David McAtee, David Dorn, Rayshard Brooks, Jacob Blake and far too many others,” the statement reads.

“We cannot be comfortable with any more sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers and beloved family members being added to this list.”

Browns players focused on four action points, which included education, police reform and accountability, economic advancement and non-partisan voter registration as areas the team identified to be “an instrument for change.”

“You will see a specific focus in the form of concrete action by our organization, players, staff and ownership in these areas within Cleveland and Northeast Ohio to spur positive, necessary change,” the players added.

“This work is critical and we encourage everyone to join us in addressing these issues that continue to hold the Black community and our entire nation back from fully realizing the ideals it was founded upon, equal rights and justice for all.”

Players were also recorded reading the statement at their 2020 training camp, with the video posted to social media.

Meantime on Saturday, 2020 NFL first overall pick Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals made a social justice statement to “effect change” after players, coaches and staff marched to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

“It is each of our responsibility to effect change in our communities,” Burrow said in the video message. “Not only for us but for those yet to come. We cannot turn a blind eye to the racism still experienced in this country. This is not an issue of politics but a fight for equality in life. If this nation is to ever reach the goals it has promised to its citizens … we must be catalyst for change.”