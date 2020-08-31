Couple arrested after stealing puppies from pet store

National & World

SCRANTON, PA (WNEP) — Two people are facing charges after stealing seven puppies from a pet store in Scranton.

The suspects were captured a little after 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

The duo allegedly broke a window and stole the dogs from a business called Puppies on Oak Street.

They got away with multiple dogs, including a Husky, Shiba Inu, and a Labradoodle.

Officials say the retail value of the puppies was nearly $15,000.

A witness saw the ordeal and called police.

Workers at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter near Clarks Summit say something like this could be traumatizing to the animals.

“It is scary to the animal for something like that to happen to them, so I don’t encourage that at all,” said Nancy Reese, Griffin Pond Animal Shelter

All of the puppies have been safely returned to the store, which has since reopened after the theft in Scranton.

