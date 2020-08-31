FedEx making changes after complaints about Kernersville, NC, hub

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

KERNERSVILLE, NC (WGHP ) — After numerous complaints about packages being mismanaged at its Kernersville hub, FedEx said it is making big changes.

Since March, 36 complaints about this particular hub have been made to the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office; 24 of which have come within the last week.

Now a FedEx spokesperson says the company is adding more handlers, vehicles and sorting machines to this hub.

Hundreds of complaints and thousands of comments on the FOX8 Facebook post all regarding never-received packages from the FedEx Kernersville hub.

“It was a pretty big package. So, to lose a package that big is a mystery to me,” said Andrew Strickler, who lives in Staley.

Strickler ordered an above-ground pool on a three-day shipping arrangement. That was more than a week ago.

As days passed with no pool, he called FedEx Cooperate Customer Support.

“We called at least nine times. There’s multiple times that they would either hang up on us either once we asked to be transferred or in the middle of being transferred,” Strickler said.

Strickler said a FedEx customer support representative told him the tracking number was ripped off at the Kernersville facility and the package has to be relocated again.

“It’s a big warehouse. It’s going to take a while to track it down if no one knows where it was put,” Strickler said.

Clemmons resident Jason Funkhauser was waiting on coffee he ordered online two weeks ago and a dresser that for his daughter’s third birthday, which has taken a week longer than originally anticipated.

Monday, he showed up to the Kernersville hub asking for answers.

“I was at the facility for more than an hour, between on the phone with FedEx and standing inside their customer pick-up area, which nobody gave me any recognition at. No one would acknowledge I was there,” Funkhouser said.

He said FedEx told him his order was in a trailer that wouldn’t be opened up for at least another week.

Monday, a FedEx Ground spokesperson, Nikki Mendicino, said they have made progress and are deploying resources such as more handlers, vehicles and sorting equipment to alleviate the remaining backlog.

The statement to Fox 8 goes on to say, Fed Ex’s Kernersville hub is rerouting certain packages to nearby Fed Ex ground stations for assistance, including a newly opened automated station in Whitsett.

FedEx Ground has cited COVID-19 and consumers ordering more online as the cause of more packages being backed up at this location. But Strickler cited issues with receiving packages from this location dating back to the end of 2019.

“They’ve been this bad before COVID. She’s had packages that they sent to Pennsylvania when they had it here,” he said. “They sent it back out of state before they sent it back here. We don’t understand their thought process at this plant at all.”

Mendicino said the new automated site in Whitsett recently started coordinating efforts with Kernersville.

More information on this site will be made public sometime this week.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.