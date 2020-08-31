Loved ones of Milwaukee street vendor killed call for justice in his murder

National & World

Milwaukee, WI (WDJT ) — Loved ones gathered Sunday, Aug. 30, after a popular street vendor was robbed and murdered Friday.

Those who knew Emilio Garza say he was a kind and strong man who was caught off guard.

They want his killers to know that their actions are not accepted in this community.

“Que queremos?”

“Justicia!”

“Para quien?”

“Emilio!”

Justice for Emilio Garza.

That’s all this group is asking for.

His brother, Jose Ramirez, said he’s frustrated that he can’t do more but their family is grateful for all the support.

“He was part of the community and everybody knows him,” Ramirez.

The group marched to 11th and Grant Sunday.

It’s near where Milwaukee Police say the 52-year-old was shot to death during an armed robbery.

His killers have not yet been arrested.

“We cannot allow any violence towards any of our street vendors, towards any of our community members, period,” a march organizer said to the group before the march.

Family says Garza made a humble living selling corn.

He was beloved on the city’s south side.

“As you can see, it’s a lot of people coming here and that shows you how he was in life,” Ramirez said.

