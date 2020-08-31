Police: Suspect chased, shot 16-year-old victim in front of witnesses

National & World

HARRISBURG, PA (WPMT) — The 45-year-old Harrisburg man accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old boy on Saturday afternoon did so in front of multiple witnesses, one of whom was attempting to help the victim as the suspect began firing, according to the criminal complaint affidavit filed in the case by Harrisburg Police.

Orlando Duarte, of the 600 block of N. 17th Street, is charged with criminal homicide and illegal possession of a firearm in the incident, which occurred Saturday in the area of N. 18th and North streets in the city, according to police.

Duarte is accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old male victim that police have not identified. The incident began around 12:45 p.m., according to police.

A witness told police they were sitting on their porch on the 1700 block of North Street when the victim emerged from an alley. The victim was naked and claimed to have been raped by a man who was chasing him with a gun, the witness told police.

The witness attempted to get a towel from a neighbor to help the victim cover himself when an armed man, later identified as Duarte, came running east on North Street, spotted the victim, and began firing in his direction, the witness told police. The witness said they took cover to avoid gunfire, while the victim fled north across the street.

The witness identified Duarte from a photo lineup as the suspect seen shooting at the victim, police say.

A second witness told police they were walking from a corner store on 18th and Forster streets when they heard someone yelling for help, and later heard a gunshot. As the witness approached the 1800 block of Forster Street, they saw the victim lying on the ground. The victim yelled for help, but it was “weaker,” the witness reported.

The suspect, whom the witness later identified as Duarte after being shown a photo lineup, was standing over the victim, the witness reported. As the witness looked on, Duarte allegedly shot the victim two more times in the upper body.

The witness then fled and called 911, police say.

Police responding to the initial shooting report were directed eastbound from the crime scene by witnesses and found Duarte on Forster Street, where he was taken into custody. Duarte allegedly attempted to flee from police but fell. When he did, a .22-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver fell onto the street, police say.

A third witness at the crime scene told police they knew Duarte and had seen the victim in his apartment earlier in the day. The witness directed police to Duarte’s residence on the 1700 block of N. 17th Street.

Police entered the apartment after noting the entrance was unlocked. After making certain no one else in the residence needed help, police observed documents containing Duarte’s identification, a shell casing on a night table next to a bed, and two letters on the bed.

One of the letters, addressed to the victim, said, “If you’re reading this I am dead,” and went on to express his love for everyone, police say.

Police obtained a search warrant and collected several items from the apartment, including the letters and a box of .22-caliber shells, police say.

Police attempted to interview Duarte, who refused to answer questions. All he would say, according to police, is that he believed the victim was 18 years old.

Duarte is a register sex offender convicted in 2012 of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact or communication with a minor, and aggravated indecent assault, police say.

