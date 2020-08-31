‘Somebody could have died’: Man hit by gunfire inside home

National & World

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — A family wakes up to a barrage of bullets hitting a father in his sleep Sunday.

This comes as Omaha deals with it’s highest number of shots fired calls in a decade.

“It sounded like thunder. Like, boom, boom, boom,” Cristian Roman, the victim’s stepson said.

Bullet holes pierced their home and several car windows near 26th and Drexel streets.

“The one that hit Felipe while he was sleeping is right there. His bed is right there,” Roman said.

That bullet hit 33-year-old Felipe Moreno Lopez in the forehead and woke the entire family up at 2:00 a.m. Sunday, Roman said.

“He’s in the bathroom holding something to his head and he’s pouring out blood from his face and his whole shirt is covered in blood,” Roman said. “Once I looked at him I was like, ‘You’re shot, man!’”

They called 911. Roman said the family feels targeted but don’t know why.

“It’s people who die all the time, just wrong place, wrong time, like us, you know somebody could have died,” Roman said.

He said his mom was sleeping next to Moreno Lopez and an 8-year-old and 5-year-old were feet away.

“There’s four kids that live here and they’re all traumatized about this. Like they just keep talking about this, and that’s not something they should be thinking, that’s something that’s going to stick with them for life,” Roman said.

As Moreno Lopez heals, the family worries the gunman might come back.

“We don’t feel safe anymore here. At home is a place you’re supposed to feel safe, secure. But now we’re like sleeping downstairs because my mom says there’s so many windows here and we don’t want to be close to them,” Roman said.

He hopes police find who opened fire, and has a message for the person that pulled the trigger.

“Just because you have a gun doesn’t mean you can go out and be stupid,” Roman said.

Moreno Lopez is expected to recover.

