Woman killed, son seriously injured in dog attack

Miami, FL (WFOR) — A Margate woman is dead and her son had to be transported to a local hospital with serious injuries after their dog attacked them inside their home on Friday night.

Margate police said the attack happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of SW 1st Street.

The woman was identified as Carolyn Varanese, 84. Her son, Joseph Varanese, 57, was transported to Northwest Medical Center where he remains with serious injuries.

Rahem Menendez, who lives next door, said he heard the commotion, but didn’t hear the dog barking inside.

It was just moments later when the Margate Fire Rescue and police arrived.

“When they came she was already dead and the dog was in the backyard tied up with a rope and the dog was pretty calm,” said Menendez.

Menendez says the mother and son both lived together for many years.

He said the dog was always inside of the house and casually saw Joseph training the dog outside in the backyard.

“It’s very surprising that she died this way. She was very sick.”

Police said the dog was turned over the custody of Broward County Animal Control.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the attack.

