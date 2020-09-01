Father drowned toddler, then himself in Orlando lake, police say

National & World

ORLANDO, FL (WESH) — A father drowned his 19-month-old son and then himself in an Orlando lake last week, police said.

Officials with the Orlando Police Department said Miguel Leonardo-Hernandez, 28, and his son Kevin Leonardo-Cisnero were found dead in Lake George Thursday night.

Detectives said Hernandez had an ongoing domestic dispute with the child’s mother.

Investigators believe Hernendez drowned the baby, then later returned to the lake where he also drowned.

Further details were not immediately available.

