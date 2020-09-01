Fight at adult football league game leads to exchange of gunfire between teams

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

SUGAR HILL, Ga. (Gwinnett Daily Post) — An adult football league has been barred by Sugar Hill officials from using Gary Pirkle Park for its games following a shootout that occurred at a game on Saturday night.

City officials said the league rented a field at the park for a game and a fight broke out around 10 p.m. The fight escalated to members of the two teams exchanging gunfire, according to a statement from the city.

“Future use of the facilities at Gary Pirkle Park will not be permitted by the league who hosted the event (Saturday) night or other similar adult professional development leagues until such time as a thorough review of policies related to all of our rentals can be completed,” Sugar Hill officials said.

One person sustained a minor injury during the incident and initially refused to be taken to the hospital. But the person was later taken to Northside Hospital Gwinnett by family members because of an injury to their ankle or foot.

Gwinnett County police, who responded to the shootout, have an ongoing investigation into the incident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.