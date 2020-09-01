Law students in Hawai’i have more time to decide when they will take the bar exam

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

Hawaii, USA (KITV) — The Hawaii Supreme Court issued an order on Friday allowing applicants to defer in-person testing to a later date free of charge or apply for a provisional license.

The original deadline was July 28th and students now have until September 9, the first day of the Bar Exam to make a decision.

It’s set to take place at the Hawaii Convention Center, but some applicants tell KITV4 they’re hesitant because of coronavirus concerns.

However, they say waiting is not an option that they can afford.

“Now we are being forced to make a decision between risking our lives for our careers or go into potentially financial doom,” Richardson Law School student Aris Springs said.

“There are other methods too. There’s also mentorship. They can practice law for a couple of years and take the bar exam later. They have alternatives but I think we need to be smart in how we do this and look at all the alternatives,” Representative John Mizuno said.

State Representative John Mizuno says another option is remote testing.

Right now about 120 law students have signed up for the written exam on September 9th and 10th.

They will be seated alone on an eight-foot table and be seated at least ten feet apart from each other.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.