Motorcyclists ride in support of local veteran battling cancer

Lancaster County, PA (WPMT) — Dozens of bikers got on their motorcycles to ride in support of a veteran battling cancer on Sunday.

The group of bikers rode around Lancaster County to raise money for Jennifer Cahill.

Cahill is a 45-year-old Air Force veteran who was recently diagnosed with stage 4 terminal cancer.

“It’s overwhelming,” said Cahill, “I just like feel so much more strength and comfort and fearlessness just from seeing all these people come to help me out and a lot of these people I don’t even know.”

Dozens who showed their support also raised awareness about cancer while helping her family with related expenses.

“To see the outcry, to see all the bikes show up that did today there’s a couple of times that I looked in the mirror and I got tears in my eyes,” said husband Mike Cahill.

The Cahills have raised more than $3,700.

