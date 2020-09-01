Nevada Gov. Sisolak responds to video critical of live music at Las Vegas eatery

National & World

LAS VEGAS, NV (KVVU) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak was criticized over the weekend for dining out at an off-Strip eatery which featured live entertainment in Las Vegas. But, the governor said the restaurant was not in violation of phased reopening orders, despite public comment to the contrary.

In a video circulated on social media Aug. 29, Sisolak, his wife and two others were seen dining at Monzú Italian Oven + Bar, an eatery located in the area of Flamingo Road and Jones Boulevard. In the captioned video, the poster was appalled that Sisolak had been a patron of a restaurant featuring a live musical act.

“It’s our governor out enjoying an evening of LIVE entertainment,” the video caption read. “Lounge bands are starving! Not allowed to play in the casinos! NO LIVE MUSIC! NO SHOWS!”

The video shows a three-piece jazz band playing music for diners. In Phase 2 reopening plans for Nevada’s Roadmap to Recovery, the governor’s office outlined restrictions for nonessential businesses. All live performances and sporting event venues “with spectators” were banned indefinitely. However, Sisolak said the small band performing inside a restaurant did not qualify under these restrictions.

On Monday, Sisolak responded with the following statement:

FULL STATEMENT:

“This weekend, Kathy and I were able to go to dinner at a local restaurant in Southern Nevada. It has come to my attention that questions have been raised over the fact that there was music being played. There is no prohibition on ambient background music, like what was playing at the restaurant – this has been allowed since the State entered Phase 2. However, there is existing prohibition in place under the statewide baseline standards for live events and performances, such as sporting events or concerts— unless they are spectator-less and receive approval.

The First Lady and I are proud to support small businesses that are going above and beyond to continue to provide services during these unprecedented times while also taking appropriate measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19.”

On July 27, the governor suspended the state’s phased reopening approach to focus on a long-term enforcement strategy.

In a Monday press conference, Sisolak addressed the social media post and said the restaurant checked temperatures and was fully compliant with COVID-19 safety regulations.

