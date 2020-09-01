Walmart introduces Walmart+ to Northwest Arkansas

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

BENTONVILLE, AR (KFSM) — Walmart is launching a new membership option for customers in Northwest Arkansas – Walmart+.

Walmart+ is a subscription service similar to Amazon Prime that gives members unlimited free deliveries from stores, fuel discounts, and access to Scan & Go (customers can scan their items as they shop and pay using Walmart Pay for a quick, easy, touch-free payment experience) in the Walmart app. Customers have the option of paying $98 a year or $12.95 per month for the service.

Membership will be available to all customers on Sept. 15 and includes a 15-day free trial period.

“We are a company committed to meeting our customers’ needs,” said Janey Whiteside, chief customer officer, Walmart. “Customers know they can trust us and depend on us, and we’ve designed this program as the ultimate life hack for them. Walmart+ will bring together a comprehensive set of benefits where we see the greatest needs from our customers and where our scale can bring solutions at an unprecedented value.”

The benefits of Walmart+ come in addition to the retailer’s existing customer offerings like free curbside pickup, NextDay delivery and two-day delivery. Walmart says they will continue to have delivery options with a per-delivery transaction fee so customers can choose the service that’s best for them.

“Life feels more complicated than ever. Walmart+ is designed to make it easier – giving customers an option to not have to sacrifice on cost or convenience,” added Whiteside. “We know shopping should fit customers’ needs, not the other way around. We have always been a champion for the right item at the right price, but now it’s more than that. We have the right shopping solutions at the right time, too.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.