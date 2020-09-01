Woman jumps from moving car with baby to escape kidnapping

National & World

DULUTH, GA (WGCL) — A woman and her baby are safe after she jumped from a moving car to escape a kidnapping.

The incident was captured on video surveillance at the Exxon Gas Station at 1350 Boggs Road. The woman called 911 and told police that she stopped and purchased fast food on her way home on the night of August 18th. After purchasing her food, she stopped at the gas station to park and eat. The woman can be seen on surveillance eating her food at the trunk area of her car while her one-year-old child is asleep inside.

While the woman was eating, a man can be seen walking up the roadway to the gas station on foot. When he saw her, he changed direction and walked over to her and approached her from behind. The woman said he reached for what she believed was a gun, punched her in the face multiple times, then told her to get in the backseat of the car with her baby. The man then got in the driver’s seat and the car can be seen on surveillance leaving the scene with two of the car doors wide open.

While he was driving away with the woman and her baby, the woman said he demanded money from her and told her that he was going to choke and kill her. Fearing for her life, the victim said she grabbed her baby’s car seat with the child inside and jumped from the vehicle. As she jumped from the vehicle, the man kept driving. When police arrived, the woman was treated for injuries sustained in the fall. Her child was not hurt but the safety seat was damaged.

The woman’s car was found the following day abandoned in the city limits of Duluth. Police are looking for a 35 to 40-year-old Black male who is approximately 6’0 in height and 200 pounds with a thin build. He was wearing blue shorts and a black shirt, and he appears to have long hair. The woman said she had never met the man before and he appeared to target her randomly.

Anyone with information should contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

