‘I’ve never seen so many of these in my life:’ Residents complain vultures have taken over Towanda

TOWANDA, PA (WNEP) — The black vultures along Huston Street in Towanda are so unfazed by oncoming traffic the buzzards barely get out of the way.

Some drivers even turned around rather than bothering the birds.

“I’ve never seen so many of these in my life. I’ve been here over 50 years, especially the young ones, they are all over the place,” John Daly said.

Neighbors said all of these vultures are causing quite a bit of damage, picking apart their garbage, destroying a birdbath, and harassing their pets.

“They had knocked it over and broke my birdbath. I know they attacked my cat on the porch. They scared him, and he came running into the house when I opened the door. There were feathers, and I said, ‘oh, yeah, the vultures got him,'” Sherry Haskins said.

Haskins said the buzzards usually leave by spring.

“This year, they have not left. They have been here, and when they do come in, there’s hundreds of them. Hundreds. I could have 30 on the roof, my neighbor beside me could have 30 on his roof,” Haskins said.

Michael Pierce said the problem with these vultures got so bad he bought owl statues to try to scare the birds away.

“We put them up, but they don’t work,” Pierce said with a sigh.

Haskins said she reached out to the borough of Towanda and Bradford County Wildlife, but both said they can’t help because it’s technically not their responsibility.

“I’m at a loss. I don’t know what to do anymore,” Haskins said.

In the meantime, it may be up to some courageous cats to chase the buzzards away.

