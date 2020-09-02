Scammers sending out package pending texts; Officials warn people to avoid clicking suspicious links

National & World

Baltimore, MD (WJZ) — Law enforcement agencies across the country are warning of a text message scam making the rounds nationwide.

Numerous people have reported getting text messages saying they have a package pending and to click a link to claim ownership of the item and set up delivery.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office said it has gotten multiple emails from people about the scam.

They recommend blocking the sender’s number and deleting the message. People expecting packages should reach out to the sender directly to see if any special delivery instructions are needed.

On Twitter, the University of Maryland Police Department warned people not to give out their information.

“Remember, don’t give out personal identifying information. Scammers can use this information to steal your identity & open accounts in your name,” the department tweeted.

The Orange County, California, Sheriff’s Office described the scam as a phishing attempt in which criminals steal peoples’ personal information by having victims provide personal information or clicking a malicious link.

The scam itself isn’t new; in February, the Federal Trade Commission warned that scammers were sending out fake package tracking text messages claiming to be from FedEx and asking people to click a link to update delivery preferences.

Officials warn people not to click suspicious links and to ignore the messages.

The FTC said consumers can report and block spam text messages right from their phones.

